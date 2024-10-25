'Despicable and incredulous!' X's rep at Commons ethics committee drives NDP MP Matthew Green bonkers

During the House of Commons ethics committee hearing, Liberal MPs Iqra Khalid and Anthony Housefather conflated X's support of a Conservative candidate's free speech lawsuit against a Canadian university with a political campaign donation.

The committee heard from representatives of four major social media companies — TikTok, Meta, Google and X — Thursday on efforts to combat misinformation on the platforms.

Matthew Green, NDP MP for Hamilton Centre, accused X's Wifredo Fernández, head of government affairs, United States of America and Canada, of allowing misinformation which commented race riots in the United Kingdom to be posted to the platform.

Fernandez's calm demeanour in the face of Green's tantrum caused an exasperated Green to exclaim, “I find it all despicable sir and I find the testimony incredulous.”

Housefather and Khalid questioned Fernandez about the financial backing provided to Dr Matt Strauss, now Conservative candidate, in his lawsuit against Queen's university.

Strauss is suing Queen’s University over allegations of censorship and professional reprisal over Strauss’ outspoken criticism of lockdowns and other overreaching measures during the Covid-19 pandemic

According to Fernandez, X as a corporation does not engage in political giving.