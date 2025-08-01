'Despicable moment': Carney announces Canada will recognize Palestinian state

Following the lead of France and the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced Canada will move to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations assembly this September.

The decision to do so allegedly hinges on a commitment from the Palestinian Authority to hold elections in 2026, of which Hamas cannot be a part of, while further calling on the terror group to disarm and release the hostages it currently holds.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini responded to the prime minister's announcement, questioning whether a new political entity would simply pick-up where Hamas left off.

“This is just a despicable moment in Canadian history,” lamented Sheila, comparing the Carney administration to former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper's government, which shared a close relationship with Israel.

“Rewarding terror? This would be like Canada officially recognizing Al Qaeda as the legitimate government of Afghanistan after 9/11,” she said, calling it a “continuation of this weird Laurentian anti-American nonsense.”

The decision drew criticism from the Israeli embassy in Canada, suggesting it “rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023.”

Carney's decision was not “done with the approval of our democracy,” said Tamara, noting Parliament — currently on summer break — has barely sat since the Liberals April electoral victory.

“When the House isn't sitting and you have your supposedly elected prime minister up there making decisions on his own,” she continued, “that to me screams more like a dictator than a democratically elected and functioning leader.”