Despite 9 percent drop, BC still seeing 6 drug-related deaths per day

The British Columbia Coroners Service says that at least 1,158 people died from drug use in the province over the first six months of 2024. While this marks a nine percent drop in drug fatalities overall, the BC average drug-toxicity fatality rate still sits at six deaths per day.

Drug toxicity remains the leading killer of British Columbians ages 10 to 59, making it more deadly than accidents, homicides, suicides and natural disasters combined.

Half of the drug deaths reported in May and June were among people between the ages of 30 and 49, data shows.

Men and boys accounted for 72 percent of all drug deaths, though death rates among females are trending upwards.

"People are continuing to lose their loved ones in communities across B.C. at a tragic rate," said acting chief coroner John McNamee in a statement accompanying the data. "The number of lives lost is still significant."

Fentanyl remains the top cause of toxic drug deaths in the province. The drug was found in 82 percent of expedited toxicology tests in 2024, the coroner service said.

"We are monitoring this closely as we continue to expand access to treatment and recovery services, and services to keep people safe," Jennifer Whiteside, the minister of mental health and addictions, said.

"Every single one of these people was irreplaceable to their loved ones, and our words fall short of bringing comfort to those who are grieving and enduring a heartbreaking loss," she added.

"Every single one of these deaths is a stark reminder that there is more work to do. There is no one solution that will end this crisis."

B.C. first declared a public-health emergency related to drug toxicity deaths in April 2016, and since then, over 14,900 individuals have lost their lives due to toxic drugs in the province.