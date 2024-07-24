DESTINY UNCUT: God's Gang Members Saving New Zealand

HOW TO WATCH

ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY

Some call Brian Tamaki a cult leader. They say he's dangerous, that's he a racist, that he's a homophobe.

But when Rebel News reporter, Avi Yemini's event in Auckland was almost cancelled by the woke mob, Brian stepped in to host the event. Avi had heard of Brian before, his church had fought against covid-19 lockdown and vaccine mandates, and here he was fighting cancel culture. Could this Pastor really be the monster that the media said he is?

Avi, is stepping into new territory with his first documentary alongside producer Kian Simone, aimed at shedding light on the controversial figure of Brian Tamaki and his Destiny Church. They're inviting viewers to join them on this journey, offering a unique opportunity to engage directly with the project.

At the heart of Destiny Church's outreach lies the Man-Up Program, a rigorous ten-week course aimed at transforming men, particularly those caught in the cycles of gangs and street life, into responsible fathers and positive community members. The program's remarkable success begs the question: Why aren't similar initiatives more widely adopted by churches globally?

The documentary promises an intimate exploration, featuring interviews with participants whose lives have been profoundly changed by the Man-Up Program. These conversations offer a window into the transformative power of second chances and the resilience of the human spirit.

Beyond religious or political realms, the story of Destiny Church and the Man-Up Program challenges societal norms and invites reflection on genuine efforts toward rehabilitation and community empowerment. In a world full of rhetoric about change, Avi aims to spotlight a genuine success story deserving of attention in churches, governments, and everyday homes alike.

You can contribute to the documentary's production here, where you can also enjoy personalized perks ranging from film credits to exclusive behind-the-scenes access and limited edition merchandise. It's an opportunity to not just watch a story unfold, but to be part of a movement that celebrates true transformation. (Thank you!)

