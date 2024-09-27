'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie is a fed
There is a huge demand for racists in Canada — white, old stock Canadian racists, that is — and very little supply. That’s the gap MacKenzie, Heritage Front and others seek to fill.
Jeremy MacKenzie is a fed. No real Canadian conservative would be like this. He’s like Grant Bristow, the leader of the racist Heritage Front who was really a CSIS agent. Diagolon’s purpose is to discredit conservatives, give fodder to the media and provide an excuse to censors.
It’s funny and pitiful to see him blame the Jews for a fraud alert in his banking.
Jeremy MacKenzie a fed.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 27, 2024
No real Canadian conservative would be like this.
He’s like Grant Bristow, the leader of the racist Heritage Front who was really a CSIS agent.
Diagolon’s purpose is to discredit conservatives, give fodder to the media and provide an excuse to censors. pic.twitter.com/OndwaAPg2U
No bank in Canada has a Jewish CEO; all are widely held in the stock market. I bet he blames the Jews when he hits his thumb with a hammer. This isn’t authentic. No-one is this stupid. It’s an op.
I should disclose that this bigoted fed is actually suing me for calling him a bigoted fed. That’s obviously part of the op, too. Everyone calls him racist; he is. But he’s only suing Rebel News. Like I say: he’s a fed.
There is a huge demand for racists in Canada — white, old stock Canadian racists, that is — and very little supply. That’s the gap MacKenzie, Heritage Front and others seek to fill. They have a symbiosis with race hustlers like Bernie Farber, “Anti-Hate” and Barbara Perry.
Well, he was asked about it at the Emergencies Act inquiry. At 3 minutes in, he proudly gives “one example” of how he turns people in to the police. Even Grant Bristow didn’t brag like that. pic.twitter.com/7wVxp7Qhfi— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 27, 2024
Meanwhile, actual, bloodthirsty racists walk our streets calling for murder of the Jews every week, with impunity. Not a word from the aforementioned race hustlers. And plenty of knowing winks from leftist politicians.
Once you realize MacKenzie is a fed, things make more sense. Like Diagolon’s tactic of approaching conservative politicians under false pretenses to get photos of them, which are weaponized by left-wing media, undermining legitimate conservatives.
- By Ezra Levant
