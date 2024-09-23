Did you hear what Justin Trudeau is doing to the Amish farmers?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

One of Justin Trudeau’s stupidest rules during the Covid lockdown was to force Canadians to use the ArriveCan app whenever returning to Canada, or face a $6,000 fine.

There was no science behind it — it was just bullying and a cash grab. But did you hear what Trudeau did to the Amish farmers?

(You know who the Amish are, right? They’re a group of old-fashioned, religious farmers who came to Canada from Europe to escape religious persecution. They reject modern technology. They don’t use the Internet, or even electricity. They don’t have telephones and they drive around in horses and buggies.)

So imagine ordering the Amish to “download the ArriveCan app to their smart phone”.

Seriously. Not a single word in that sentence makes sense. But that’s what Trudeau’s border enforcers did.

The Canadian Amish go back and forth to the U.S. to visit other Amish communities. And every time they came back, they’d be hit with a $6,000 ArriveCan fine — every man, woman and child. It totalled hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Click here to watch my video about it.

The pandemic ended — by the way, not a single Amish got sick, they told me. But then one day, an Amish farmer went to the bank to get a loan to buy some cattle, and he offered his farmhouse as security for the loan, as usual. But the banker told the Amish farmer he couldn’t use his farmhouse as security, because the government had put a lien on it, until the ArriveCan fines were paid!

Other Amish farmers checked, and they had the same liens put on their property, too. It was a total surprise — no-one had notified the Amish about that extreme tactic.

If you have a lien on your property, you can’t sell it, you can’t mortgage it, and you can’t hand it down from father to son. The entire Amish community was paralyzed by this brutal enforcement of the ArriveCan app, against people who don’t even have cell phones in the first place!

This is such an insane story, you’d think every journalist in the country would cover it. I mean, speaking purely from a human interest point of view, it’s fascinating — the Amish are unique; the ArriveCan app is scandalous for other reasons; the fines are astronomical, and putting a lien on a farmhouse, stopping the farmer from being able to operate, is a shocking and abusive act of government bullying.

It’s an incredible story. But I haven’t seen a single “mainstream” outlet talk about this at all. Is it because they all support the ArriveCan app? Are they hostile to the Amish? Or do they simply refuse to stand up for anyone who didn’t go along with Covidmania?

Granted, it’s hard to tell a story when the subjects of the story don’t use modern communication techniques, and won’t even appear on camera. But there are ways around that.

Rebel News broke this story this summer, and we’ve made the decision as a company to cover it in great detail. Every single court date, every single hearing, we’ll be there. Just like we covered all 47 days of Tamara Lich’s trial, we’re going to cover this epic battle between the shy Christian farmers and the bullies of the Covid enforcers. In a way, it’s our duty — because the Amish can’t speak for themselves, we have to be their voice for them.

We’re working with The Democracy Fund to crowdfund legal fees to cover the Amish — and so far, 25 different families have signed up for help! But we need to fight this battle on two fronts.

The Democracy Fund will fight it in the court of law. And Rebel News will fight it in the court of public opinion.

If you think this is an important story that needs to be told, please help me cover the cost of sending a journalist and a cameraman to the courts every time this case moves forward. Like Tamara Lich’s case, it could take years. But the alternative is to have the lives and property of the Amish destroyed by uncaring bureaucrats.

I enjoy visiting with the Amish myself, and I’ll lead the coverage. When I can’t make it, my colleague David Menzies will be there, and other Rebels as needed. I had thought that the pain and suffering caused by the Covid lockdowns was over. I was wrong: the government is still persecuting the Amish, who suffer in silence.

Help me out by making sure their voice is heard. Please go to www.AmishReports.com to follow this story today and in the months ahead.

The Amish are old-fashioned so they couldn’t comply with Trudeau’s edict to download the ArriveCan app — surely the border police could see that. Why did they punish the Amish anyways?

It’s a difficult story to cover, since no-one from the Amish community will appear on camera. But I promise you we’ll cover everything that happens and tell it to you — and we’ll talk to the lawyers, too, as the battle begins. Please click here or go to www.AmishReports.com to keep our journalism coming!