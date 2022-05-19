Digital ID in Ontario: Derek Sloan breaks down the next civil liberties battle

After almost two years of restrictions, where the absolute control of our life was a reality, we feel that we can finally breath normally again. Unfortunately, a new phenomenon is beginning — the implementation of governmental digital identification.

Former Conservative Party MP-turned leader of the Ontario Party, Mr. Derek Sloan, recently rolled out a petition against digital identification in the province of Ontario. In this interview, Mr. Sloan discusses the consequences of allowing this type of integrated system to take hold in society.

As part of our discussion on digital identifications, Mr. Sloan gives a simple explanation on the the difference between digital currency and cryptocurrency.