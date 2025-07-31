Diplomats fired over fraud, theft, kickbacks: Franco Terrazzano

Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano joined Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where he discussed the firing of 22 diplomats over fraud, theft and kickback schemes.

The firings constitute “serious offences,” Ezra noted, ones that in the private sector would lead to criminal charges. “That's crazy to me,” he said.

The reporting, first published by Blacklock's Reporter, “hopefully” leads to “further auditing within the House of Commons,” Franco replied.

But it's not just diplomats who should be investigated, the CTF director continued.

“Why aren't more bureaucrats at Global Affairs Canada being fired?” he wondered, pointing to scandals like $8,800 being spent on a sex-toy show in Germany.

“Who are the bureaucrats who decided to spend 12-grand on a show where senior citizens in other countries could talk about their sex lives in front of live audiences?” he continued, calling for more firings from the bloated, corrupt bureaucracy.

“Who are they and why aren't they being fired?”

The taxpayer watchdog said the CTF would continue filing access to information requests “every time Carney goes on a trip overseas.”

Over the last decade of Liberal rule, Canada has “seen so much extravagant waste,” Franco continued. “The government spend $11 billion on foreign aid in 2023-24.”

In comparison, the entire Department of Veterans Affairs was half of that at just $6 billion.

“Let that sink in,” Franco said.