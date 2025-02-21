Director of two alleged Chinese ‘police stations’ receives medal from Governor General

A director of two alleged Chinese “police stations” received accolades from the Governor General despite being targeted by an RCMP investigation on foreign interference.

Xixi Li quietly received the King Charles III Coronation Medal on February 7 for her “outstanding achievements” in building up Canada, despite the investigation.

Alongside the Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal (SFCGM), the RCMP has been looking into the Centre Sino-Québec for allegedly monitoring, intimidating and silencing critics of Beijing.

Li, who also serves as a councillor in Brossard, has earned criticism from her peers and fellow Canadians.

MONTREAL: Xixi Li, a Brossard city councillor, received the King Charles III Coronation Medal on February 7 for her contributions to Canada.



However, since February 2023, the RCMP has been investigating two organizations she leads—the Chinese Family Service of Greater Montreal

“This medal ceremony is surprising, but what is even more surprising is the silence of the other levels of government and the bodies responsible for investigating,” Doreen Assaad, the mayor of Brossard, told Journal de Montreal in a statement.

“I am losing confidence in our institutions that must ensure the protection of our democratic institutions. Brossard is left to herself, and it's really heartbreaking,” she added.

A former Canadian ambassador to China also found the recipient choice “surprising” amid the ongoing investigation into foreign interference.

“It’s a bit of a nose at the RCMP investigation ... [given] Senator Woo has always minimized [interference from China],” Guy Saint-Jacques told the publication.

A Governor General spokesperson confirmed Senator Yuen Pau Woo referred Li to Rideau Hall as a medal recipient, one of 30,000 others to automatically receive the honour. The complete list of recipients and proponents will be known in the coming weeks.

The two criteria include making a “significant contribution to Canada” and being alive on May 6, 2023, when King Charles III was crowned.

It is the appointees who are responsible for ensuring that the people they propose meet the required criteria, that they have not been convicted of a criminal offence or have committed a significant misconduct. The Governor General’s Office does not verify those details.

The medal distribution program cost the public treasury $3.5 million.

Foreign interference press conference: Senators Woo and Oh named, along with Liberal MPs Parm Bains and Mary Ng. pic.twitter.com/wvHstSBGGS — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) October 28, 2024

Last May 5, Senator Woo told reporters that the allegations against both organizations “not go any further than are absolutely necessary” and that compensation be provided if the allegations are proven false. It has cost the centres $3.2 million in funding.

Li filed a lawsuit against the federal police service last year, seeking $4.9 million in reputational damages. The mayor of Brossard is also being sued by Li for $68,000. RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said his agency was acting on “credible” information.

Last December, the RCMP requested the suspension of prosecution be maintained for a few more months following the lawsuit. “We need more time to finalize certain investigative actions,” confirmed RCMP spokesman Sergeant Charles Poirier.

The RCMP confined their probe initially to the Greater Toronto Area, having learned of activity “at locations where other legitimate services to the Chinese Canadian Community are being offered.” They expanded their probe to Chinese community centres in Montreal after receiving 15 tips from human rights activists.

According to a 2022 document by Safeguard Defenders, more than 50 secret Chinese police stations exist worldwide. A parliamentary report titled Overseas Police Service Stations later doubled that number.