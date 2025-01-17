'Dirty oil' becomes 'Canadian energy' as Trudeau fans flames of trade war with Trump

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Justin Trudeau, in what looks to be his final days as Canada's leader, is fanning the flames of a trade war with the United States and President-elect Donald Trump.

While Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, the demand stems from a desire to see America's northern neighbours put more effort into border security.

Instead of acting quickly to address the issue, Trudeau has instead used this as a political weapon in an attempt to position the Liberals as opponents to Trump in hopes of turning around the party's disastrous outlook in the upcoming election.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took an in-depth look at Trudeau's tactics and how others — like Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and even former PM Stephen Harper — have responded to Trump's threats.

“We have the provinces who would rather have a trade war in which they could play the hero and fight bravely against Trump rather than just fixing the border,” Ezra said of provincial leaders like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has spoken regularly about imposing retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

“And they want Alberta to be the sacrifice, so [Premier] Danielle Smith has said that will cause a unity crisis,” he continued. “Well, of course it will.”

Speaking after a deal was reached with the premiers — except Smith — Trudeau then took aim at Alberta.

“Danielle Smith is doing what Trudeau won't do. What Melanie Joly is too stupid to do. She's trying to paper over this diplomatic hiccup,” Ezra added.

“And if succeeds, she saves Canada's biggest export, which happens to save her province. And maybe she'll even succeed more than that. She is the force to stop disunity, because if she fails, if Alberta is turned into a sacrifice by Trudeau and the other premiers especially, well Alberta might just then decide to become the 51st state.”