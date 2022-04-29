Discovery+ debuting new show promoting children in drag

Discovery+

Discovery+ is airing a show to promote children who dress in hypersexual drag outfits, including a child who identifies as transgendered. The show, titled “Generation Drag”, aims to serve as an exploration of the childrens’ sexual and gender identities.

According to the description on Discovery+, the show features five teenagers and their families who prepare for their performances at “Dragutante,” a drag show targeted at young LGBT people.

Generation Drag follows five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves. The show gives an intimate look at the lives of these families as they courageously support their kids who are navigating their true identities. The series drops all six-episodes on Wednesday, June 1st on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

The trailer, which made the rounds on social media following its debut on YouTube, shows children in lingerie, heavy makeup, wigs, and platform shoes. The children, whose ages are not disclosed, are referred to as “teenagers.”

One of the participants said he got into drag at the age of 13.

“This is me, and you better like it,” says one of the children, who appears in a frilled pink dress.

The Daily Caller reported:

A mother is shown in the trailer struggling to explain to her daughter that her grandmother does not fully accept her because she refuses to come to her drag performances. The trailer later shows the young girl in her drag costume tearfully hugging two adult men – one of whom is in drag – who do not appear to be related to her. One of the children in the show is transgender, and is shown complaining that family photos from before the child began transitioning were a source of sadness and discomfort. … One of the children featured in the show tells the producers that family photos of him before he underwent gender transition make him sad.

WarnerMedia Discovery owns Discovery+ and CNN+, the latter of which ended a month after it was launched.

CNN+, the streaming service hyped by CNN as “one of the most significant developments in the history of CNN” ceases operations on April 30, a mere month since it launched.