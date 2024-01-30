Disneyland hosts 'power/privilege wheel', categorizing traits like 'white' and 'male' as 'unearned' privilege

The image, obtained by the Daily Wire shows the wheel, prominently displayed for all employees, has the term "power" at its center and resembles a dartboard in layout, with specific characteristics spreading outwards tagged as "marginalized." Traits such as being white, a "cisgender male," property ownership, and English fluency are deemed privileged.

Want to know what it's like to work at Disney?



Well, this "Wheel of Privilege" might be posted in the employee kitchen, telling you to check your privilege if you're not homeless



Exclusive report from @AsheSchow - Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 29, 2024

Conversely, having dark skin, being transgender, experiencing homelessness, and lacking English proficiency are labeled as marginalized. Situated between the inner and outer rings — signifying a status that's not entirely marginalized yet not wholly privileged — are "cisgender women," gay men, individuals with only a high school education, and those who have acquired English.