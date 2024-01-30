Disneyland hosts 'power/privilege wheel', categorizing traits like 'white' and 'male' as 'unearned' privilege
Included with the wheel is a definition of “privilege,” stating that it is “unearned access or advantage granted to specific groups of people because of their membership in a social group.”
Posters displaying a "wheel of power/privilege" were placed in employee areas at Disneyland, directing staff that possessing qualities like being a white, "cisgender male," and the ability to speak English indicates having "unearned" privilege, which their "marginalized" colleagues lack.
The image, obtained by the Daily Wire shows the wheel, prominently displayed for all employees, has the term "power" at its center and resembles a dartboard in layout, with specific characteristics spreading outwards tagged as "marginalized." Traits such as being white, a "cisgender male," property ownership, and English fluency are deemed privileged.
Want to know what it's like to work at Disney?— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 29, 2024
Well, this "Wheel of Privilege" might be posted in the employee kitchen, telling you to check your privilege if you're not homeless
Exclusive report from @AsheSchow: https://t.co/vvJ4zOr2md pic.twitter.com/dPpanVmalq
Conversely, having dark skin, being transgender, experiencing homelessness, and lacking English proficiency are labeled as marginalized. Situated between the inner and outer rings — signifying a status that's not entirely marginalized yet not wholly privileged — are "cisgender women," gay men, individuals with only a high school education, and those who have acquired English.
Included with the wheel is a definition of “privilege,” stating that it is “unearned access or advantage granted to specific groups of people because of their membership in a social group.”
Companies like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery have recently announced that their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) executives will be leaving their positions, in what appears to be a larger trend of scaling back DEI jobs.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 24, 2023
READ MORE: https://t.co/OXdIkCAX0m pic.twitter.com/yrrvJ4zLPA
“Privilege can be based off a variety of different social identities such as race, gender, religion, socioeconomic status, ability status, sexuality, age, education level, and more,” it continues. “Within the US, members of social groups that hold privileges (white, male, wealthy, able-bodied, etc) have historically held dominance and power over targeted groups.”
The poster also asks, “why should we accept that we have privileges?” following with the answer, which states: “By accepting that we have privileges, we can see that not everyone sees the world from our perspective and that we have privileges in our life that have hindered our awareness of the world.”
TRANS TAKEOVER: Five 'trans women' dominate female volleyball game— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2024
We went to a college female varsity volleyball game… and a 'sausage-fest' broke out! FIVE men, pretending to be women, were on the court. Why?
Just when you thought transanity couldn’t get any worse…
Last… pic.twitter.com/6fLwAN0FkZ
The picture was supplied by a Walt Disney Company employee who chose to stay unidentified due to concerns about potential backlash from the company. This individual reported that the materials were displayed in the production kitchen on Main Street USA within Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California. This kitchen provides services to Carnation Cafe, The Tropical Hideaway, Jolly Holiday Bakery and Cafe, and Refreshment Corner, which is sponsored by Coca Cola.
According to the employee, such polarizing content is "destroying the magic" of the park.
“So many cast members, myself included, are tired of the division being pushed by companies with a lack of regard for the founder’s vision,” the source told The Daily Wire. “This isn’t what Walt would have wanted for his company. He once said, ‘To ALL who come to this happy place, Welcome.’ Things like this make people feel unwelcome, destroying the magic.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.