Dissatisfied Liberal MPs expected to urge Trudeau to resign today at caucus meeting

Several Liberal MPs are expected to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down today in what could be a tense party caucus meeting.

After almost a decade as prime minister, Trudeau's plummeting popularity and weak polling numbers have reportedly caused some Liberal MPs to begin plotting a new path forward.

According to the CBC, more than 20 Liberal MPs have already met in private and signed a document committing themselves to trying to remove Trudeau from his leadership position in the party.

Three Liberal MPs have already publicly acknowledged that they signed the letter and have expressed their desires for Trudeau to step down: Prince Edward Island's Sean Casey, New Brunswick's Wayne Long, and Newfoundland's Ken McDonald.

It is possible that the names of the other Liberal MPs who signed on to the letter could be made public today as well.

Recent polling from Abacus Data shows Trudeau trailing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre by over 20 points. On top of this, devastating byelection losses for the Liberals in previous stronghold ridings in Toronto and Montreal have created increasing cause for concern within the party.

As further detailed by the CBC, "Four more of Trudeau's cabinet ministers have announced, or are expected to announce soon, that they will not run again in the next election."

Despite the growing number of disgruntled Liberal MPs, several are still publicly backing the prime minister. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, a guest at Trudeau's wedding, is standing behind the Liberal leader.

"Any minute spent on this garbage is a minute that's not spent on Pierre Poilievre and what he wants to do to this country, and I think that is very dangerous," Miller said to journalists prior to a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is also standing by Trudeau. "I'm a member of his cabinet and obviously we support him," he said.

Unless Trudeau steps down, the next federal election is scheduled to take place in October of 2025.