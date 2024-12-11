The fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019 was initially considered suspicious by some due to the rapid spread and the scale of the damage.

But official investigations have leaned towards concluding it was an accident, however they made those conclusions even before the fire was out.

The fire broke out at around 6:20 pm local time, and it quickly spread to engulf the roof and the spire which collapsed. The main structure, including the bell tower, was saved thanks to the efforts of over 400 firefighters.

Notre Dame reopens amid rising threats to Christianity



Five years after a devastating fire, this iconic symbol of Christianity has been painstakingly restored, thanks to the tireless efforts of artisans and the generous donations of people from around the world, including…

French officials, including the Paris prosecutor, have treated the fire as accidental rather than arson. Early investigations pointed towards potential causes like an electrical short or an improperly extinguished cigarette.

The cathedral was undergoing extensive renovation work at the time, which included scaffolding around the spire, which added complexity to the site and potentially added to the cause of the fire.

Now, there was no conclusive evidence found to support arson or deliberate foul play. The investigation into the cause included interviews with workers involved with the renovation and extensive analyses of the scene.

Trudeau Skips Notre Dame Reopening: Laziness or Indifference?



While leaders from some of Canada’s largest trading partners attended the unveiling of Notre Dame 2.0., Trudeau opted to stay behind for a local event in Montreal.



REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/eIXDDDxI0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Despite the official narrative, public speculation has grown, especially as vandalism targeting Christians increases across France every single year. Although there were extensive investigations, the exact cause of the fire remains officially undetermined.

Are the French people, and the pilgrims who came to see the reopening of the cathedral satisfied with the official explanation?

"It's a very very bizarre situation," said one man. "The wood was of very great quality, so the official version is a very tough one to believe, but I think we will never know," he said.

Another man chimed in: "There are many who have questioned this, and I am among those who have questioned it. I had responsibilities at the opera, so it is very difficult...but I think that perhaps in 10 or 20 years we will know more."

Based on our discussions with the pilgrims outside of Notre-Dame Cathedral, it would appear the French are just ready to move on from the fire. Some think that they know the truth, and others are satisfied with never actually knowing the truth.