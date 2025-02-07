Quebec doctors serve legal notice to medical college over censorship concerns

At a press conference attended by independent media, Bernard Massi, microbiologist and immunologist, alongside retired family doctor Robert Béliveau and general practitioner Dr. Simon Ruelland, discussed their legal notice served to the Collège des médecins du Québec.

“We believe it is time for concrete actions,” Massi stated. He emphasized the lack of response from the Collège des médecins, describing it as a refusal to address their concerns. “The absence of a response is a response in itself,” he said. He explained that a legal notice was issued to push for dialogue.

Dr. Béliveau recounted his experience with complaints against him. “It started with two complaints, which I took lightly,” he recalled. “Then, a persistent complainant escalated the matter, and my interviews with Julie Lévesque led to an official inquiry.” The inquiry, he noted, cited Article 89, which mandates that physicians align their public statements with established medical science. “But medical science can be hijacked,” he warned.

Dr. Ruelland described advising his patients against certain treatments and prescribing supplements for their health. “I witnessed severe adverse effects, including aggressive cancers,” he stated. Despite submitting reports to public health authorities, he said, “Nothing happens. The same response every time: ‘We’ve reviewed the literature.’” He criticized Quebec’s pharmacovigilance system as “practically nonexistent.”

Regarding potential legal repercussions, Ruelland remained steadfast. “I don’t work for the Collège des Médecins or Minister Dubé. I work for my patients and to uphold my Hippocratic oath,” he affirmed.

Massi concluded with skepticism about an official inquiry into pandemic measures. “No political party currently in Quebec will push for it,” he stated, adding, “Perhaps Alberta will lead the way.”