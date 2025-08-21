Does Poilievre's by-election victory actually matter?

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Ezra Levant, Derek Fildebrandt, Lise Merle, and Marty Belanger discussed the implications of Pierre Poilievre's by-election victory in Battle River-Crowfoot.

Despite the Conservative leader achieving a convincing victory on Monday evening and cementing his return to the House of Commons, some have been left wondering if it will have any impact on the governing Liberals.

"Now what? I think Mark Carney has a de facto majority, the NDP and Bloc are going to back him as if it's a majority. It's going to be another four years," said Ezra.

"I think everything's going to get worse, from immigration, to policing, to taxes, to a recession, to a provoked trade war," he continued.

Derek Fildebrandt of the Western Standard doubts that significant change would take place in Canada even if the Conservatives won the most recent federal election.

"If the Conservatives won the federal election, I don't think it actually fundamentally changes Canada. At this point, I think the changes that we need are so radical, fundamental, and constitutional that no one would be willing to do them," he said.

Prime Minister Carney is facing increasing criticism for failing to secure a trade deal with the U.S., not passing any meaningful legislation, and halting the progress of pipelines during his first months in office.