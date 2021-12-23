Does Quebec City know who Erin O'Toole is?

I recently explored one of the main streets in Quebec City, St. John Street, to determine if the people would recognize Mr. Erin O’Toole, leader of the federal Conservative Party.

With the new year just days away, Mr. O’Toole is facing divisions within his caucus and the broader conservative movement.

Since Bill 21 passed in Quebec, Conservative MPs are saying they must be prepared to fight the law in court, in contrast to Mr. O’Toole’s position. This contrasts with Mr. O’Toole’s position that he wants to leave the decision on Bill 21 in the hands of the people of Quebec.

Let’s see if he will remain as leader of the Conservative Party until the next election.

Perhaps surprisingly, compared to the report from Toronto by my fellow Rebel Katherine Krozonouski, the people of Quebec City recognized the leader in question, but often the name was missing. Interesting to observe the gestures and the reaction of the people towards a photo of a public personality.

It was surprising to see that many people recognized Mr. O’Toole. Let’s see if this will continue over time.