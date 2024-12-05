Does Rebel News get journalists arrested just to crowdfund?

During a live stream with Viva Frei, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant confronted a popular online accusation: is Rebel News intentionally getting its journalists arrested to raise money through legal defence campaigns?

Viva Frei raised the question after Ezra was shockingly arrested in Toronto while attempting to document a gruesome pro-Hamas display near a solidarity rally for Israel at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Ezra explained that he had absolutely no intention of getting arrested, and was simply standing on the sidewalk trying to film pro-Hamas protesters when he was confronted, pushed back, and ultimately arrested by police.

The Rebel News publisher stressed that no Rebel journalists are ever instructed to get arrested, and the multiple arrests have been caused by censorious, domineering police.

Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was arrested on Sunday, November 24 for reporting on the ongoing pro-Hamas demonstration at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard in the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood of North Toronto.https://t.co/fuuxYKWZz6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 4, 2024

Ezra also went into detail about David Menzies' viral arrest while trying to question Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland. He noted that Menzies unintentionally brushed into the officer and likely would have faced more severe consequences if the interaction wasn't on video.

Ezra contrasted the multiple arrests of Rebel News journalists in Canada with the free nature authorities appear to have with journalists in other democratic countries like Switzerland and the Netherlands.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

For example, Rebel News has repeatedly been able to question 'VIPs' and high-level political figures during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland without being bothered by law enforcement.

Speaking about setting up crowdfunding campaigns, Ezra discussed the necessity of fighting back, referencing the incident in which reporter Alexa Lavoie was shot with a tear gas cannister during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. He also spoke about the significant legal bills involved with lawsuits.

"What am I supposed to do? 'Oh shucks, sorry Alexa, that's just how it is in Canada.' Or do you say, 'not on my watch, we're going to sue these people 'til kingdom come and maybe one day they'll stop arresting us," he said.

"I just don't accept the fact in Canada that it's normalized that you can just arrest, or even God forbid shoot or even beat up journalists who are contrarian," said Ezra.