Domestic travel, outbound flight vaccine mandate ends

Flickr/Justin Trudeau

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government is finally allowing unvaccinated Canadians to once again board planes and trains, including for outbound international travel.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, several cabinet ministers confirmed the rumours first reported Monday evening by CBC.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberal MP and government whip Steven MacKinnon confirmed that an announcement ending the restrictions would be coming.

Government whip and Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon confirms there will be an announcement on vaccine mandates today, saying "they are being suspended," but warned "of course they could come back, the pandemic is not over."



Help: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/czJDH8duA8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 14, 2022

Staring on June 20, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said, unvaccinated Canadians will be permitted to board planes and trains. Employers in federally-regulated industries, like transportation, will also no longer be forced to have a vaccine requirement for employees.

Trudeau's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, announces that on June 20, vaccine mandates for domestic travellers on planes and trains will end, along with requirements on federally-regulated industries.



MORE: https://t.co/WqsNbVVv1m pic.twitter.com/mF9vS4eXVT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 14, 2022

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also spoke at the conference, reiterating the suspension of vaccine requirements for domestic travellers, transportation workers and federal employees. “The context has changed,” Duclos said “we now benefit from better levels of immunity from both immunization and infection, the wider availability of anti-viral drugs and lower and decreasing hospitalization rates.”

“As I have said, because of the immense value of maintaining individual and collective immunity, both in terms of protecting our health-care system and economy, the Government of Canada recommends that everyone in Canada continue to protect themselves and their loved ones by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, which includes a third dose for adults,” the health minister added.