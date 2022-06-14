Domestic travel, outbound flight vaccine mandate ends
After being in place since October 30, 2021, the vindictive travel mandates enacted by the Trudeau Liberals are finally coming to an end — for now.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government is finally allowing unvaccinated Canadians to once again board planes and trains, including for outbound international travel.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, several cabinet ministers confirmed the rumours first reported Monday evening by CBC.
Earlier on Tuesday, Liberal MP and government whip Steven MacKinnon confirmed that an announcement ending the restrictions would be coming.
Staring on June 20, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said, unvaccinated Canadians will be permitted to board planes and trains. Employers in federally-regulated industries, like transportation, will also no longer be forced to have a vaccine requirement for employees.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also spoke at the conference, reiterating the suspension of vaccine requirements for domestic travellers, transportation workers and federal employees. “The context has changed,” Duclos said “we now benefit from better levels of immunity from both immunization and infection, the wider availability of anti-viral drugs and lower and decreasing hospitalization rates.”
“As I have said, because of the immense value of maintaining individual and collective immunity, both in terms of protecting our health-care system and economy, the Government of Canada recommends that everyone in Canada continue to protect themselves and their loved ones by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, which includes a third dose for adults,” the health minister added.
