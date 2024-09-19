Donald Trump announces he will visit Springfield, Ohio in coming weeks

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced that he will be visiting the the towns of Springfield, Ohio, and Aurora, Colorado, in the coming weeks as the communities grapple with a surge in migrants.

The announcement came as the former president spoke to thousands of supporters during a rally in Uniondale, New York on Wednesday evening.

The town of Springfield has become the epicenter of the debate on immigration after claims of Haitian migrants stealing and eating local wildlife and pets began to go viral.

The locals of the small Ohio community have seen the population of their town surge, as upwards of 15,000 Haitian migrants have entered Springfield over the last few years.

Some local residents say the influx of migrants has strained the community's resources, led to an increase in crime, and prevented them from getting jobs.

"I’m going to go there in the next two weeks. I’m going to Springfield, and I’m going to Aurora," Trump declared. "You may never see me again, but that’s OK. I gotta do what I gotta do. Whatever happened to Trump? Well, he never got out of Springfield."

"You may never see me again. But that's ok, I gotta do what I gotta do."

The former president also announced that he will be visiting Aurora, Colorado, as reports of heavily-armed Venezuelan gang members taking over apartment complexes continue to spread.

'I'm not sure about them kidnapping them, but with my own two eyes they did kill my daughter's cat,' said one Springfield, Ohio resident.

It is currently unclear exactly when Trump will make his appearance in Springfield or Aurora, but the former president suggested the visits will come in within the next two weeks.