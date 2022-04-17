Don't Burn This Country | Dave Rubin on Andrew Says #69

The inaugural guest of Andrew Says, Dave Rubin returns promoting his new book called Don't Burn This Country and talks about the inspiration for his second soon-to-be bestseller.

Rubin gives updates on his work with Locals.com and its integration with Rumble, as well as commentary regarding the Conservative Party of Canada and trucker convoy protests.

Slipping behind the paywall, Rubin discusses Joe Biden and the reaction to his family's surrogacy announcement; available only on RebelNews+.