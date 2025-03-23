Ezra Levant: Don't Buy the Media Hype Surrounding the Carney Liberals
Justin Trudeau's scandals are gone, replaced by Carney's slick resume. But he's not unbeatable.
A look at polls suggests Mark Carney could snag the next Canadian election. But hold your horses—it’s not a done deal.
Polls are showing the Conservatives have squandered a massive lead, with Mark Carney now pulling ahead of Pierre Poilievre.
CBC's Poll Tracker shows the Liberals at 37.8% support and the Conservatives at 37.2%. It went as far as saying a vote today could give the Liberals a slim majority of 176 seats, with Conservatives at 133.
But is this a real threat, or is it a sign of the Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats collapsing?
Canadians shouldn't by the hype—it's these NDP voters coalescing around Carney as a way to stop Poilievre. This is strategic voting, not a renewed Liberal lovefest.
Buckle up, friends. We have ourselves a snap election.
