“Don't call it a religious gathering”: Oaklands Bible Chapel threatened with fines

The book of Hebrews was addressed to Christians who had suffered many hardships, including persecution.

Despite having experienced such trials and tribulations, a call for how Christians are suppose to persevere in their faith is written and includes:

Scriptures like that make it not surprising that, even in countries like China, where religious minorities continue to face the threat of persecution, underground religious gatherings still occur and Christianity still continues to grow.

Similarly, public health officials also shouldn’t be surprised to learn that when they unfairly prohibit responsible gatherings in a church, that are in the name of Christ, while permitting actors and a film crew to fill another church in the name of Hollywood. More and more, churches are no longer going to look to a public health office to grant them the freedom to assemble together, worship and honour their Lord.

It appears that when it comes to British Columbia’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, who recently extended her ban on all religious gatherings to January 8 2021, the hearts' cry of such citizens is falling on deaf ears.

In response to churches like Riverside Calvary Chapel, who received a $2,300 fine yet continues to remain open, CTV reports Henry said:

Dr. Henry appears to be getting quite comfortable striving to become the ultimate religious authority on what faith looks like for others in a country that is suppose to be glorious and free.

Nevertheless, more and more are calling on Dr. Henry to recognize that religious gatherings are essential. This past Sunday, I found myself hopping on a ferry to bring you a full report on one of those churches. Oakland Bible Chapel bravely opened their doors for worship for the second time since Henry forbade them from doing so, and even though police had warned them that if they did, they would receive a fine.

