Doug Ford applauds man who fired warning shot at car thieves

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Doug Ford praising a Vaughan, Ont. man after he was charged following an attempted burglary at his home in which he fired a warning shot to scare away the thieves.

York Regional Police announced last week that the 35-year-old Vaughan resident who defended himself is being charged with discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The man has been charged along with the four suspects who reportedly attempted to steal a white Lamborghini from his driveway. Despite the charges, Ford applauded the homeowner for defending his family and property.

"I gotta find out this guy's name and number, and I'm going to hold a fundraiser for lawyer fees for him. He should get a medal for standing up," he said. "It's like down in the U.S., we should have the Castle law."

The premier went on: "If someone breaks into your house, and they're coming after your kids, and they're coming after your spouse, you're going to fight like you've never fought before. You're going to use anything you have, be it weapons, baseball bats, knives, you're protecting your family. These thugs shouldn't be coming in there."

Lise pointed out that it's difficult to take Ford's comments seriously after he propped up the federal Liberal government that has enacted a multitude of soft-on-crime policies.

"I find it really hard to believe anything that Doug Ford says when the policies of the Liberal government, that Doug Ford kept afloat, are responsible for this unfolding disaster in Canada across the country," she said.

"I see how Doug Ford could feel bad for the guy and want to offer to hold a fundraiser for him, but what about the rest of Canadians who are being held hostage by rampant criminality unfolding across the country?" Lise added. "Doug Ford, you had your chance to get rid of the Liberals, who brought in this catch-and-release program that we have in Canada that inherently puts Canadian families at risk. And you did nothing."

Speaking to reporters, Ford also discussed an incident in which burglars attempted to steal his own car from his driveway before they were apprehended by law enforcement.