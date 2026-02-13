Doug Ford as prime minister? Premier's daughter hints at future plan

Does Doug Ford have his eyes set on one day becoming the prime minister of Canada? According to his daughter, Krista Haynes, the answer is clear: “yeah, at some point,” she told the Can't Be Censored podcast.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on whether they'd like to see the Ontario premier step into federal politics.

“I don't want a Red Tory again,” lamented Alexa, comparing a potential Ford-led Conservative Party to the era of fellow Ontarian, Erin O'Toole, who led the party in the 2021 electoral defeat. That style of leadership is “not a winner” for the party, she added.

Sheila, with an eye towards Albertan independence, said at this point, she doesn't care — “but it explains the undermining and the sabotage of the federal campaign from Doug Ford.”

Should Alberta remain in Canada, Ford “will never get past fortress Alberta,” Sheila said, suggesting Conservatives in the province “won't stand for it.”

Western Canada won't stand for the Ontario premier's “style of eastern Laurentian, Carney-sucking-up conservatism,” she stated. “What conservatism looks like would be drastically different without Western conservatives.”

Unfortunately, many people are “just ready to follow what they have been told to follow” by the mainstream media “and they will vote for the person or people that people are telling them to vote for,” Alexa replied.