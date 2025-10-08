Doug Ford attacks Trump, dodges gender ideology question

Doug Ford is back on the attack against Donald Trump after the U.S. president recently revived his talk of Canada becoming the 51st state while discussing his “Golden Dome” missile defence project.

“President Trump is back at it again,” Ford told reporters last week. “This guy is too much. He’s back on his 51st state again… I am going to ignore him.”

The premier also reaffirmed those views during a quick interview with a social media content creator — who also asked the Ontario premier how many genders there are, to which Ford replied, “I don't get into that stuff,” and that his focus is on “the people.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Ezra Levant ripped Ford for his continued obsession on Trump and his failure to address radical gender ideology in Ontario.

“Why is he doing that? He's not involved in the international trade discussions. That's not his jurisdiction, that's the jurisdiction of the federal government,” Ezra said. “He has no meetings at the White House or the State Department or [with] the trade rep. No one will meet with him,” he said, aside from some regional governors.

Ford “loves to talk about the 51st state thing” and “loves to bash Trump,” Ezra continued, “because I think there's still enough Liberal boomers, which are Doug Ford's main support base, who love that, who eat it up.”

The Progressive Conservative leader is “a Liberal in everything but name,” he added.

But what “really stood out” to the Rebel News boss was Ford's answer about gender.

“He said, 'I don't get into that stuff.' That stuff? You mean public policy,” Ezra remarked, suggesting the premier is “into that stuff” because of Ontario's legislation allowing for biological men to “play on women's sports teams,” “go in a women's prison[s],” and “go in a women's bathroom[s].”

Ford “absolutely is into all that stuff,” Ezra said. “What he's really saying is, he doesn't feel that he needs to justify it or explain himself or defend his anti-women actions,” he added, calling it “an attack on women's spaces.”