Doug Ford backs down, commits to sell private jet

After fierce public backlash, Doug Ford says he will sell the private jet his government recently purchased.

“Despite the best of intentions, I have heard and agree that now is not the right time for the expense of a government plane,” the Ontario premier said in an announcement just days after the purchase was made public.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies slammed Ford's decision to make such an out-of-touch purchase, especially when his political brand is built on being a “common man.”

“He came out and said I don't want these things; I would never buy these things. Not only that, I like to fly commercial because I like to talk to the people, remember that?” Sheila said of the premier's past comments.

“Those days are long gone,” David remarked of Premier Ford's credibly as a man of the people.

“Doug Ford's brand was 'I'm the common man driving a common van,' and somehow, we went from that to the next profile in Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” he said, calling it an “utter betrayal” and suggesting it had irreparably harmed Ford and his Progressive Conservatives' brand and warning “people will remember this.”

Recalling a similar controversy that erupted around two aircraft purchased by former Alberta premier Alison Redford, Sheila cautioned Ontario is likely to lose money because of the scandal.

“They sold the planes at a loss, and I think you're going to sell this jet at a loss,” she said.

“I can't believe how devious or cynical this premier is,” David said, speculating the Ford government was seeking to expand Toronto's second airport, Billy Bishop Airport, as part of a scheme alongside the plot to purchase the private jet.