Doug Ford defends anti-Poilievre tirade from campaign manager

Ontario’s Premier has not campaigned for the federal Conservatives over the past three election cycles.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   April 16, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Doug Ford defended his former campaign manager for criticizing Pierre Poilievre, whose double-digit lead over the Liberals has collapsed since January.

Kory Teneycke criticized the federal Conservative campaign and suggested a change in strategy. Ford says Poilievre's campaign should heed Teneycke's advice. 

While the state broadcaster indicates that the Liberals are ahead of the Conservatives by seven points and are most likely to form the next government, the numbers at Poilievre rallies paint a different picture. 

"I've said right from day one, he's tough as nails, but he's the best campaign manager in the country. And to be very frank, if Kory was running that campaign, I don't think Mr. Poilievre would be in the position he's in right now,” Ford said.

“What do you say to those federal conservatives who feel you have betrayed them now and torpedoed Mr. Poilievre’s chances here in the province? Did you say that to feed your own federal ambitions?" a reporter asked Wednesday morning.

“I have the greatest job in the world,” replied Ford, reiterating he would not get involved in this election. “I never got involved in the other two federal elections.”

“What I was doing is standing up for a friend, a campaign manager that brought three consecutive majority governments,” Ford continued.

“I'm a conservative. I have a blue sign on my lawn. Simple as that, but I've also shown I will work with anyone … I don't care about political stripes.”

“So you're personally supporting the conservative candidate in your riding?” asked the reporter. “What I just said, our family, when I was born, folks, the doctor came along and put a stamp with the C on my forehead,” he clarified.

“I'm a conservative. I'll always be a conservative.”

Jenni Byrne, Poilievre's chief strategist, worked with Teneycke on Harper's 2015 campaign.

“At the end of the day, the people will decide which way they want this country to move forward, but sometimes the truth hurts,” Ford stated, saying he would willingly work with anyone “who wants to do the best job for Ontario and protect their jobs, protect families and their communities.”

Latest News

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-04-16 16:42:17 -0400
    He’s as clear as mud, which is superbly fitting for a pig.