Doug Ford does nothing but talk as Ontario crime spirals out of control

Crime in Canada, particularly in the country's big cities, is getting out of control. And, despite being premier of Ontario for seven years, Doug Ford has done little to address the issue in the country's largest province.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected on numerous comments Ford has made in the aftermath of high-profile incidents of crime — only to then offer no solutions from his position of legislative authority.

“Doug Ford had the temerity to say he totally stands with the homeowner, Jeremy McDonald,” after he defended himself from a home intruder in Lindsay, Ezra said. “Of all the people in Ontario who get to weigh in in support of Jeremy McDonald, Doug Ford is not one of them.”

Instead, the premier is “more responsible than anyone in the province other than the criminal himself,” he continued. “It's Doug Ford who appoints the judges to provincial court, and who has obviously adopted the policy that he will prosecute anyone who dares to defend himself.”

Despite Ford's call for Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal government to amend the Criminal Code, Ezra noted “it's not Mark Carney's prosecutors that are doing the charging” in cases like that of Mr. McDonald.

Following another incident earlier this year, where a man fired a warning shot at thieves trying to steal his car, Ford even went as far as calling for Castle Law in Canada.

“He said that — but of course, he did nothing,” Ezra pointed out.

And while it's true amendments to Canada's Criminal Code are needed, “Doug Ford doesn't have to wait for Parliament to make that law before he can change the policy on what police and prosecutors do,” he explained.

Likening the situation to the slow-burn of marijuana legalization, Ezra referred to how police and prosecutors declined to charge those who had small amounts of the substance.

“If you were a big dealer and had a lot, they might go after you. If you were just an ordinary person with a personal supply, it was pretty much guaranteed you wouldn't be charged,” he said, calling it a “political decision taken by police commissioners, mayors, premiers and prosecutors not to go after that.”

If Ford truly believed in Castle Law, he simply “could have instructed his Attorney General: do not prosecute those,” or “instructed his Solicitor General to have police forces not do it.”

What Ford chose, however, was “the worst of all worlds,” having police and prosecutors charge “anyone who dared to defend themselves — while he goes on TV pretending he's with the victim.”