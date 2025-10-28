Doug Ford: 'Mission accomplished' with anti-tariff ads

President Donald Trump was furious after learning Ontario had rolled out an ad campaign using a public speech from Ronald Reagan to deliver an anti-tariff message to American audiences.

While the ad features words spoken by the former president, Trump argues Reagan's comments were taken out of context and amount to an effort to influence the Supreme Court, which is soon set to rule on Trump's signature tariff policy.

For Premier Doug Ford, he says it's “mission accomplished” when it comes to the messaging campaign.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared their thoughts on Ford's bungled ad campaign — and chastised B.C. Premier David Eby for planning to roll out similar ads, even after Trump's reaction saw an end to ongoing negotiations and additional 10% tariff apparently added onto Canadian goods, though details remain unclear.

The Ontario premier “just blew everything up,” said Sheila, “and he's like, mission accomplished, everybody's talking about me — yeah, but none of it good,” she added, noting Conservatives and Americans are both upset with Ford.

“Now we have to reach out to Prime Minister Carney and go, your new best boyfriend Ford is saying you were fully aware of this and approved it, what say you,” David remarked after Ford confirmed the prime minister and his chief of staff were aware of the campaign.

With B.C. planning a similar set of ads, Sheila said “the American Republicans are really going to love to hear how a failed socialist premier from British Columbia handles the economy.”

“I'm ready to be embarrassed,” she added. “What could possibly go wrong? Enjoy more softwood lumber tariffs you guys, thanks to Premier Eby.”

