Doug Ford, OLG and Torstar laughing to the bank as Ontarians suffer

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed how Premier Doug Ford awarded a $500M online gambling licence to the Toronto Star and also provided the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) with an additional $500M loan of taxpayer funds.

Furthermore, David examined how the OLG recently removed a $100 per day spending limit for customers using their PROLINE sports betting service. This profit-seeking measure will seemingly come at the expense and suffering of people experiencing gambling issues.

Speaking about a 2007 report on corruption within the OLG, David stated, "This report was prompted by numerous scandals and allegations of insider wins that the OLG was embroiled in. This report led to the dismissal of several senior OLG executives, but not all the skunks were cleared out of OLG headquarters."

He went on to say, "Many OLG head honchos who were part of a corrupt culture in which jackpots were being denied while the crown corporation turned a blind eye to insider wins, well, they remain gainfully employed at the OLG today, earning six-figure salaries no less."

