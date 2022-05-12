'I've been jabbed three times on TV': Doug Ford gets quizzed by New Blue candidate

A candidate for the New Blue Party of Ontario questioned Premier Ford about an alleged claim his daughter made on social media.

  • May 12, 2022
  • News
Instagram / danielle.does
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was questioned on his vaccination status by a provincial candidate for the New Blue Party while visiting Cinespace/Kipling Avenue Studios in Toronto.

When told that his daughter had stated on social media that the premier has never been vaccinated, Ford replied by saying he's “been jabbed three times on TV...Krista wouldn't say that.”

The aspiring member of provincial parliament in question is Danielle Height, the New Blue candidate for Parkdale-High Park, Toronto.

Height also asked the premier if he would sign a flyer for the New Blue party — which shows a photo of him shaking hands with Prime Minister Trudeau — to which Ford said he couldn't sign something from his “competition.”

The assertion that Krista Haynes-Ford has said that her father is unvaccinated is unverified, and Rebel News could not find any social media posts supporting this claim at this time.

