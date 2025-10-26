Doug Ford 'screwed' Canada with his 'embarrassing' ad campaign

On Friday's Livestream, Mark Carney addressed reporters on President Donald Trump's abandonment of Canada-U.S. trade talks. Guests Kirk Lubimov and Caryma Sa'd discussed Doug Ford's "$75 million ad," which Carney called "ludicrous."

Carney emphasized the shift in U.S. trade policy with tariffs on all partners. He then focused on Canada's controllable factors: domestic development, a key part of budget 2025's "generational investment," and cultivating new partnerships, especially with Asian economies.

Kirk found Carney's statements frustrating and vague, suggesting Carney implied Canada was “screwed” or that the government had failed significantly.

Kirk then criticized misspent funds, citing a $75 million Ford ad and Canada's "embarrassing" refusal of U.S. financial support for ostrich science, which he felt could have addressed the economic situation.

U.S. Health Secretary RFK Jr. supports a Canada-China ostrich partnership, a concept China already utilizes for opportunity. An earlier discussion with Ezra Levant about ostriches as tariff leverage was avoided by a minister. Other U.S. officials, including Dr. Oz (Medicare) and the FDA, recognize the research potential Canada is "hell-bent on slaughtering."

David and Drea then challenged Carney's stance on domestic building control, citing the lack of oil/gas development and pipeline construction. It highlighted the rejected Energy East pipeline, capable of delivering 1.2 million barrels of oil daily to Europe, as a missed "win, win, win" opportunity for Canada.

Unnecessary planned deficits, framed as "investment," cause inflation and devalue currency, they note, adding that public sector waste must be cut.

Over $100 billion in Canadian funds flowed to the U.S. this year, with nearly $2 trillion already there. Canada needs to create conditions to repatriate this capital.

David and Drea stressed the urgency of a deal, suggesting "thinking outside the box" and sacrificing supply management.

David cited a 2025 Privy Council report predicting a dystopian Canada by 2040 with a rich/poor divide and widespread illegal foraging. He claimed Canada might be in a recession, with another looming, evidenced by homelessness, food bank use, and high unemployment.

Caryma advised Doug Ford and Mark Carney to "just stay off of the television," stop "posturing," and end the "word salad," noting their "good cop, bad cop shtick ain't working." The host concurred, suggesting "doing and saying nothing would actually be an upgrade."

David ended by criticizing Ford's "stupid photo op" of pouring Crown Royal down a drain to "declare war on Canadian whiskey." He pointed out the Canadian origins of Crown Royal (Manitoba distilled, Quebec bottled) and its parent company's GTA presence, highlighting the absurdity of Ford's act, which was also hindered by the bottle's flow-regulating stopper.