Doug Ford slouches back into government with a majority

You'd think a majority government would be impressive, but with a voter turn out so low, Doug Ford appeared like the best loser in Ontario's election.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 07, 2022

This episode originally aired on June 3, 2022.

Last night was the election the province of Ontario. I don't think a lot of people cared.

One of the reasons is there really wasn't a lot of differences on key issues between the parties.

They all supported lockdowns, there really was no daylight between them.

Turnout in the previous election was 57 per cent. That wasn't great, but it was respectable these days for Canada.

This time, voter turnout was just 43 per cent.

