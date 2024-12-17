Doug Ford still backing Trudeau despite chaos in Ottawa: Ezra Levant

On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant discussed Doug Ford's tacit support for Justin Trudeau following a tumultuous day in Ottawa that saw Chrystia Freeland abruptly resign from the Liberal cabinet.

Premier Ford was asked on Monday if he has confidence in the Trudeau government to lead Canada into a looming trade war with the U.S. While not directly expressing his support for Trudeau, Ezra pointed out that Ford didn't have a word of criticism for the PM.

"Of the 13 premiers, Doug Ford is the most pro-Trudeau of them all. Did you know that? I have never once seen him criticize Trudeau," he said.

"And his response to this tariffs thing has been atrocious. Instead of saying, 'OK Trump wants to fix the border, yeah lets do that, we should fix it too,' he's all, 'we're gonna cut off energy to America!'"

“I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen,” said the Ontario premier, who described his threat to cut off energy as a “last resort.”



"Yeah brother no you're not. You don't run Alberta, which is where 99% of energy comes from. Sorry mate," Ezra added.

Ezra also discussed Ford's lack of action after Trump's tariff threats over border security in contrast with the concrete steps being taken by Premier Danielle Smith.

"Danielle Smith has taken the lead by actually deploying a border force — announcing it, funding it, giving the details of the plan," he said.

"Maybe Doug Ford doesn't know how to do anything, maybe he's sort of like Trudeau in that way. I'm not sure if Doug Ford really does know how to do anything, he inherited his business from his father too, he's not quite an entrepreneur."