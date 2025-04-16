'The truth hurts': Doug Ford takes shot at Poilievre campaign

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to Doug Ford's criticism of Pierre Poilievre's campaign just days ahead of a pivotal federal election.

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Ford defended his longtime campaign strategist Kory Teneycke after he criticized Poilievre's campaign for blowing a massive lead to the Liberals.

“He’s the best campaign manager in the country and to be very frank, if Kory was running that campaign, I don’t think Mr. Poilievre would be in the position he’s in right now,” said the premier.

“At the end of the day, the people will decide which way you want this country to move forward," added Ford.

Doug Ford takes a shot at Pierre Poilievre, saying he doesn't think Conservatives would be in the tight race they're currently in if his own campaign manager was at the helm.



"Sometimes the truth hurts," he says.

Tamara and Lise condemned Ford for taking aim at the Conservative leader and his party ahead of a critical federal election on April 28.

"So basically be more Liberal, is the advice of Doug Ford," said Tamara. "I can't imagine how federal Conservative candidates right now are feeling towards Doug Ford," added Lise.

"He's actively throwing grenades into the Conservatives' campaign and nothing can be less helpful than Doug Ford with a bunch of microphones saying things that are pissing everybody off who are working their fingers to the bone to pull it across the finish line for Conservatives," said Lise.

Recent polls show Liberal leader Mark Carney and Poilievre neck and neck as Canadians prepare to cast their ballots in less than two weeks.