Doug Ford tells Poilievre to be 'Liberal-lite' if he wants to become PM

Despite Pierre Poilievre's strong 41% vote share last election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford advises him to adopt a more liberal stance for electoral gain.

Radio host Richard Syrett finds this "galling," arguing that NDP decline and Liberal shifts were anomalies. Ford's advice is seen as detrimental, "the last thing we need."

Richard challenges Ford's "hardcore conservative" claim, questioning if it means abandoning stances on issues like men in women's shelters or open immigration. He argues Ford isn't conservative, suggesting even Bob Rae would appear fiscally conservative by comparison.

Speculation centers on Ford's potential federal Conservative leadership, hinted at by French lessons and aligning with the "progressive wing" to maintain power and reward allies. Richard proposes Canada needs a "disrupter" like Trump, critiquing PC MPPs' prioritization of electability over principle and radical change.

Rod Giltaca (CCFR) argues the Conservative Party shouldn't become "liberal light" to win. He cites Eron O'Toole's failed centrist approach in the last election, where discussing gun control and carbon taxes alienated the conservative base. Giltaca believes voters wanting liberal policies will vote Liberal, preferring "Coke classic" over "new Coke."

Sheila Gunn Reid criticizes the "failed strategy" of the PCs moving to the middle, citing Alberta's NDP government as an example. She argues that Ontario's political strategies are unsuitable for the conservative West—the movement's "brain trust" and fundraising center.

Reid concludes that Ford's advice for Poilievre to be "less conservative" and "less Western" is counterproductive, especially given Poilievre's highly conservative riding.