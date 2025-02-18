Dozens escape serious injury after plane crash lands in Toronto

Shocking footage on Monday showed a Delta passenger plane from Minneapolis crash land at Pearson Airport, ending up flipped upside down.

Despite the violent landing and subsequent fire, all 76 passengers and four crew members on board are reported to have survived, with 21 people sustaining injuries of various degrees.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed the horrifying incident during Tuesday's live stream. "Make no mistake, this could have been an absolutely catastrophic incident," said Lise.

"These are 80 of the most blessed people who witnessed and lived through a miracle. This could have been a terrible, terrible moment in Canada," she added.

Clearist footage showing the crash moment of Delta - Endevoir Air CRJ-900 Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ) with registration N932XJ.

We will share the reports as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/4XRAdJt3c0 — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 18, 2025

Twenty-one people were taken to hospital after the crash, and two remain in the hospital at this time. It is currently unclear what caused the crash, but high winds are suspected to have played a role in the disturbing incident.

The fire that was sparked upon the plane's landing was quickly attended to by emergency crews, while footage posted to social media shows passengers frantically trying to escape from the plane as it lay upside down.

According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, winds and blowing snow reached speeds as high as 65 km/h around Pearson airport on Monday. The city was in the midst of a significant winter storm during the plane's unfortunate landing.