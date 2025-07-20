Dozens protest public Islamic prayers in front of Notre-Dame Basilica

Montreal police threatened to arrest reporter Alexa Lavoie earlier this month for filming Islamic prayers during an anti-Israel protest outside the church.

Dozens of individuals, representing various backgrounds, have assembled outside the Notre-Dame Basilica to express their opposition to the public Islamic prayers occurring in Montreal.

The group called on Mayor Valérie Plante and local law enforcement officials to step in and defend the province’s secular values.

On July 6, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie faced arrest threats from Montreal police for filming Islamic prayers during an anti-Israel protest outside Notre-Dame Basilica.

“We didn't go and follow the protest; we just wanted to capture that prayer,” Alexa explained, noting the incident was newsworthy because of the Quebec government considering a ban on public prayers.

Her coverage was a matter of public interest, though law enforcement claimed otherwise.

Some protesters reacted aggressively to filming by the Rebel reporter, leading police to intervene and accuse Alexa of disrupting prayers.

“A lot of people want to know what is going on with those public prayers because there is no media who dares to come and record what is happening,” she explained. 

Montreal police, Alexa speculated, are concerned with being labelled racist or ‘Islamophobic’ by the protesters following a ruling in a class-action lawsuit.

