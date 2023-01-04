Dr. Jordan Peterson threatened with suspension of medical license over social media criticisms of Trudeau government

Dr. Jordan Peterson

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 36,809 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Dr. Jordan Peterson, a best-selling author and psychologist, has received a warning from the College of Psychologists of Ontario over his social media criticisms of the Canadian government.

The college, a government-regulated association that regulates and has the authority to sanction psychologists in the province of Ontario, has ordered Peterson to undergo "social media communications retraining" or face a hearing on the potential suspension of his medical license.

This action follows several complaints made against Peterson, who has 15 million followers on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

The complaints allege that his social media posts and podcast appearances are transphobic, sexist, and racist, and include retweeting Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre's criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, blasting Trudeau's former senior aide, Gerald Butts, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, tweeting opposition to a plan by Ottawa police to take custody of the children of the Trucker Convoy protesters, and telling Joe Rogan's podcast audience that acceptance of radical gender theory is a sign of "civilizations collapsing" and that climate change models are unreliable.

In response to the College's action, Peterson has written a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau, in which he vowed not to participate in the process and decried the effort to stifle free speech. He stated, "I simply cannot resign myself to the fact that in my lifetime I am required to resort to a public letter to the leader of my country to point out that political criticism has now become such a crime in Canada that if professionals dare engage in such activity, government-appointed commissars will threaten their livelihood and present them with the spectacle of denouncement and political disgrace.

“There is simply and utterly no excuse whatsoever for such a state of affairs in a free country,” he added.

This is not the first time that Peterson has faced complaints from the College. He claims that he has been hounded by the organization since 2017, when his viral video lectures made him an international figure.

He stated, "I was never investigated for anything for the 20 years I practiced prior to my emergence on the public scene," and attributed the investigations to his vocal opposition to a law that made it a crime not to use the preferred pronouns of transgender people. Because the College is obligated to probe any written complaint filed against a member, Peterson believes that he has been targeted by anonymous complaints.

On Wednesday, Peterson made a Twitter thread to detail the list of accusations made against him by the College.

Here are the demands made of me with regard to my re-education. I have formally indicated my refusal to comply @CPOntario pic.twitter.com/Nl2poxgW2c — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

Peterson's supporters have rallied to his defense, with some accusing the College of Psychologists of Ontario of attempting to silence him for his controversial views. They argue that his right to free speech and expression should be protected, even if his views are unpopular or offensive to some. However, others have criticized Peterson for his views, arguing that they are harmful and contribute to the marginalization of marginalized groups.

The situation involving Dr. Jordan Peterson and the College of Psychologists of Ontario highlights the ongoing debate over the limits of free speech and the role of professional organizations in regulating the behavior of their members.