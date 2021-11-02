Dr. Julie Ponesse presents at the Faith and Democracy Series on October 28, 2021
Dr. Julie Ponesse, after losing her job as a professor of ethics at Huron College University for refusing to comply with the school's vaccine mandate, has found a new role with The Democracy Fund.
Dr. Julie Ponesse presented at the The Faith and Democracy Series on October 28, 2021.
Dr. Julie Ponesse, a now-former ethics professor at Huron College University, an affiliate of Western University, went viral after releasing a video outlining her reasons for not complying with her school's mandate to take a COVID vaccine.
Dr. Ponesse has now taken on a new role with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity aimed at advancing civil liberties, where she serves as the pandemic ethics scholar.
- By Ezra Levant
