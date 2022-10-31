Dr. Malone: CIA is using psychological warfare against the health freedom movement

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

From the outset in 2020, the political, militarized response to COVID has created an apparatus that allows governments to exert more control over citizens' lives.

COVID also created a new profit model where corporations enrich themselves with public money by facilitating the development of public health tools like databases, surveillance systems or dubious pharmaceutical products.

Consent for these rigid control systems and financial looting is manufactured by the media party. Its propaganda tells people that these measures and products are necessary and good.

The sections of society that are opposed to this control-centered system that profits from lockdowns, online learning, telehealth, vaccine mandates, cross-border health checks, and new potentially harmful pharmaceutical treatments are the sections of society that the system correctly sees as a threat.

This opposition is known loosely as the “health freedom movement.”

According to Dr. Robert Malone, governments and their intelligence agencies are using psychological warfare and counter-insurgency tactics against the health freedom movement.

Organized and institutional opponents of the health freedom movement, Malone explained, are also weaponizing social media platforms to achieve their goal of a homogenous “information ecosystem” that poses no threat to the establishment.

“Twitter is a weapon,” Malone said.

The co-inventor of MRNA technology also revealed that the intelligence agencies facilitate blackmail operations revolving around sex and money against the leaders of popular movements to incapacitate and defang effective resistance.