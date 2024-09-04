Dr. Robert Malone exposes propaganda and calls out global health authorities

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

During the Conservative Political Action Conference in Polanco, Mexico, Dr. Robert Malone, a well-known physician and biochemist, shared his critical views on recent public health policies.

Malone, who has previously spoken about vaccines to the Mexican Senate, praised Mexico’s stance on medical freedom and its continued use of ivermectin during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Malone praised Mexico for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, noting, “Mexico has done a great job during the COVID crisis. It's continued to sell ivermectin. It's in many ways been a bastion of medical freedom.”

However, he criticized the U.S. FDA’s decision to grant emergency use authorization for a new COVID vaccine in August 2024.

Yesterday, the @US_FDA approved new COVID shots under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden @MdBreathe shares her thoughts on this update.



Read FDA News Release here: https://t.co/xrOliST23D pic.twitter.com/NMKmMxIBhC — FLCCC Alliance (@Honest_Medicine) August 23, 2024

Malone pointed out the lack of solid evidence behind this decision, saying, “They don’t actually have the information. This is not really ethical to deploy this based on hope rather than scientific data.”

When discussing the erosion of trust in public health institutions, Malone acknowledged the severity of the situation: “Faith in people in pharmaceuticals, in the pharmaceutical industry, in vaccines has been severely damaged. Can it be rebuilt? I don’t know how that happens quickly. Trust, once it’s damaged, takes a long time to restore.”

On the topic of monkeypox and the World Health Organization’s authority, Malone labelled it as “disaster cronyism” and “psychological bioterrorism.”

He accused the WHO of using fear to support their agendas and criticized the media for promoting fear about the disease. Malone asserted that “monkeypox is not an international threat” and claimed that the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been ongoing for decades — not a new emergency.

Finally, Dr. Malone stressed the importance of alternative media outlets like Rebel News and social platforms like X in providing accurate information.

He emphasized, “If we want to make it so that true, accurate information can get out to the people, what we have to do is support groups like Rebel News and Elon Musk and X,” urging resistance to censorship and propaganda.