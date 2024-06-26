Feds compensate $14M to victims of COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) was born from the Canadian government's 2020 decision to fast-track novel COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to market. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had already assured Canadians that a vaccine was necessary to get back to normal in April of that year.

In this month's update that reflects reporting up until June 1 2024, the program has now paid out over $14 million to the victims of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine marketing mantra.

Yet this $14 million has been paid to a fraction of all claimants.

A total of 2,628 people have filed claims, with a meagre 183 of them being officially approved by the VISP gatekeepers – the government’s medical review board.

That means that out of just over $14 million in compensation paid, each approved claimant would have received an average of $78,000.

The VISP program exclusively supports individuals who have "experienced a serious and permanent injury from a Health Canada-authorized vaccine, administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020," aiming to ensure "fair and timely access to financial support."

A serious and permanent injury, as defined by the VISP FAQ webpage, is a severe, life-threatening or life-altering injury requiring in-person hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization, resulting in persistent or significant disability, incapacity, congenital malformation, or death.

If you can no longer work and provide for yourself or your family, a payout of less than $80,000 is expected to cover a lifetime of incapacity, disability, and potentially even compensate for death.

While the Liberals quietly expanded the VISP program in Budget 2024, it was first reported by Rebel News that more than 60% of the budget allocation to this program goes to the consultants administering it. That means that the majority of the funds do not go into the pockets of Canadians who were victims of intense psychological propaganda campaigns and marketing schemes that required indiscriminate adherence to the safe and effective injection ritual.

This program, despite being touted as fair and timely, has seen those suffering injuries wait up to a year just to be assigned a VISP case manager.

According to the Government of Canada’s own COVID-19 vaccine special interest safety reporting, as of January 5, 2024, there have been a total of 488 reports with an outcome of death following vaccination.

Yet less than 200 total adverse events reports have been officially approved by VISP.

Could that be because Health Canada took two years to streamline COVID-19 adverse events reporting? Causing chaos and confusion as doctors attempted to submit documentation.

Or perhaps the bloated bureaucracy and mountains of paperwork required to navigate the program are too cumbersome for those suffering from debilitating neurological impairments.

That is if doctors' adverse events reports ever make it through the multi-layered filtering system put in place by the gatekeepers at public health.