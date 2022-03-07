Dr. Roger Hodkinson and Dr. Paul E. Alexander stand firm with the Freedom Convoy
Dr. Roger Hodkinson and Dr. Paul E. Alexander spoke to Rebel News in Ottawa, with a message on COVID vaccinations for all Canadians.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson and Dr. Paul E. Alexander have been here in Ottawa for the duration of the trucker convoy.
They have been standing with the truckers the entire time, and have a special message for all Canadians regarding COVID-19 vaccinations that they believe everyone should be made aware of.
Both qualified experts in their fields, it is important for all Canadians to listen to their message. Whether you believe in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, have a listen to the statement made by these two doctors.
