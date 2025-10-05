Entrepreneur Brett Wilson Offers $100K to Stop CFIA’s Ostrich Cull in Edgewood
Wilson’s six-figure offer ramps up pressure on Prime Minister Marc Carney’s government as outrage grows over the CFIA’s plan to destroy hundreds of healthy ostriches under its avian-flu “stamping-out” policy.
Investor, philanthropist and former Dragons’ Den star W. Brett Wilson has stepped into the fight to save nearly 400 ostriches from a government-ordered mass cull in Edgewood, British Columbia.
Wilson pledged $100,000 to fund independent testing of the birds, after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) moved to destroy the flock under its controversial “stamping out” policy for avian flu — a policy that has already wiped out more than nine million birds in B.C.
The ostriches, owned by Universal Ostrich Farms, were exposed to avian flu more than 260 days ago but have since recovered, according to the farmers. Despite this, the CFIA seized the farm with RCMP support and insists on proceeding with the cull without further testing.
Hey @ezraLevant might you table with CFIA that I would contribute $100,000 to cover proper testing of these OSTRICHES?— * W. Brett Wilson * (@WBrettWilson) October 4, 2025
Clarity might help getting the @liberal_party to the table.
They are spending serious coin in a threat / plan to destroy these apparently healthy birds. https://t.co/opf90v4V3F
Tragedy struck today when Spirit, a hen cherished by the farm, died after suffering an injury while under CFIA custody, reportedly running into a fence after being spooked by a RCMP surveillance drone. Farmers pleaded to provide care for her, but were denied access as she languished for days before her death.
Wilson’s high-profile intervention, calling out the Liberals for spending “serious coin” to kill what appear to be healthy animals, has added momentum to the growing backlash. Rebel News’ Ezra Levant has been reporting directly from the farm, documenting the heavy-handed tactics and the community’s fight to save the ostriches.
With Spirit’s death underscoring the human and animal toll of Ottawa’s unscientificpolicy, Wilson’s offer of funding ramps up pressure on the government to reconsider before it wipes out yet another flock of healthy birds.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.