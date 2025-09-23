Drea Humphrey checks in from Universal Ostrich Farms ahead of imminent cull

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle spoke with Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey as she covers the imminent cull of nearly 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in rural B.C.

Drea explained that the owners of the farm are attempting to say their goodbyes to the ostriches before they are slaughtered by contractors of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"The farmers, I'm being told, are kind of trying to have their last words, last love, last hugs, last pets, as they've been told they'll be arrested if they don't get out of the pens," she said.

Several RCMP vehicles along with vehicles appearing to be involved in cull operations have converged around the farm over the last two days.

The highly controversial cull could begin within the next 24 hours, according to sources on the ground. The cull order stems from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency previously claiming two of the birds tested positive for the avian flu after they were deceased months ago.

Drea Humphrey and Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid are on the ground in Edgewood, B.C. and will be covering all the events as they unfold.