Dump trucks near National War Memorial on Remembrance Day make for a sorry sight

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A depressing sign of the times during the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa on Thursday was the presence of several City of Ottawa dump trucks at key intersections near the National War Memorial.

And no, those trucks weren’t there to carry out a construction project.

Rather, the vehicles were being used as temporary blockades in case a deranged operator of a wayward “truck of peace” wanted to mow down the thousands of patriots who had assembled to mourn the war dead and pay tribute to our great Dominion’s war veterans.

It made for a garish sight to be sure, but then again, perhaps better safe than sorry?

Case in point: let us never forget the grotesque murder of 24-year-old Nathan Cirillo on Oct. 22, 2014.

Cirillo, a member of Hamilton’s Argylle and Sutherland Highlanders, was on duty at the National War Memorial when he was ambushed by an ISIS sympathizer, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau.

(Zehaf-Bibeau was later shot dead himself when he went hunting for MPs on Parliament Hill.)

If Cirillo was a “trophy” for a crazed terrorist, imagine a death toll in the dozens or even hundreds? Alas, in this post-9/11 world in which we live, we don’t have to imagine.

Yet, talk about mixed messages.

On one hand, the government takes steps to protect citizens by using dump trucks as blockades to prevent other vessels from carrying out a massacre; on the other hand, this same government rewards one particular citizen/extremist, Omar Khadr, with a cheque for $10.5 million for... murdering one U.S. ally and partially blinding another?

How weird, how sick, how twisted, how grotesque is that?