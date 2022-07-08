Dutch police arrest 19 farmer protesters after 3 day blockade

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Net-zero climate policies are being inflicted on Dutch farmers by the government, and they are pushing back. So, Rebel News sent an all-star team of journalists from across the world to the Netherlands to show you the other side of the story on these massive protests. learn more

After three days of blocking local supermarkets in the city of Bleiswijk in the Dutch province of South Holland, 19 protesting farmers were arrested, including nine minors. Farmers blocked the road for freight traffic but allowed passenger cars to pass along during the protest.

Police had originally asked for them to move their vehicles prior to their arrests.

According to Ad.nl, dozens of riot police and officers were involved in the arrest, forcibly removing farmers from their tractors before they were transferred in vans.

“They need our land, they don’t need our nitrogen”.



Dutch farmer speaks on the environmental policies regarding nitrogen emission. https://t.co/SG5ypAQEsH pic.twitter.com/YUYe54e91w — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 7, 2022

A dozen tractors involved in the demonstration were moved away from the site; however, they were not confiscated but moved to police storage. The authorities, through a spokesperson, stated that they “can be picked up elsewhere later.”

The Dutch farmers are ready to drive on the A7 highway in a convoy, heading east close to the German border.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/Tzcm7wT4W3 — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

The 10 adults in the group will be fined for violating a law on public demonstrations.

