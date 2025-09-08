Doug Ford called out at Calgary freedom conference

The Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Calgary, though a great event, highlighted a point of contention: Easterners dictating the West's place in Canada. Premier Danielle Smith eloquently addressed Alberta's unfair treatment within Confederation.

A standout speaker was Jamil Jivani, a new Ontario MP, who fearlessly speaks truth about Canada's issues: immigration, crime, DEI nonsense, and attacks on Christians. He famously criticized Doug Ford for sabotaging Pierre Poilievre's campaign, a sentiment shared by many Albertans.

The core problem, according to Jivani and Sheila Gunn Reid, isn't ideology but the point of politics.

Ford's administration lacks a clear conservative ideology, seemingly driven by popularity rather than principles. This cynicism discourages political engagement and voting. Volunteers dedicated to a better Canada were disheartened by Ford's undermining actions.

Gunn Reid affirmed Jivani’s stance, emphasizing the insult to unpaid volunteers. Ford's focus on retaining power rather than improving the province has led to record-low voter turnout in Ontario, proving that his leadership offers no inspiration or real conservative action.

In contrast, Premier Smith actively engages with independent media and offers clear conservative solutions to issues like crime.

When asked about homeowners defending themselves, Smith confirmed that Alberta has not prosecuted such cases since 2019, contrasting with Ontario's passive approach. This highlights the need for leadership like Smith's in Ontario, rather than the current "topsy-turvy" state.