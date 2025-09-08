Doug Ford called out at Calgary freedom conference

Speaker Jamil Jivani fearlessly spoke truth on immigration, crime, DEI nonsense, and attacks on Christians.

Livestream Clips
  |   September 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

The Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Calgary, though a great event, highlighted a point of contention: Easterners dictating the West's place in Canada. Premier Danielle Smith eloquently addressed Alberta's unfair treatment within Confederation.

A standout speaker was Jamil Jivani, a new Ontario MP, who fearlessly speaks truth about Canada's issues: immigration, crime, DEI nonsense, and attacks on Christians. He famously criticized Doug Ford for sabotaging Pierre Poilievre's campaign, a sentiment shared by many Albertans.

The core problem, according to Jivani and Sheila Gunn Reid, isn't ideology but the point of politics. 

Ford's administration lacks a clear conservative ideology, seemingly driven by popularity rather than principles. This cynicism discourages political engagement and voting. Volunteers dedicated to a better Canada were disheartened by Ford's undermining actions.

Gunn Reid affirmed Jivani’s stance, emphasizing the insult to unpaid volunteers. Ford's focus on retaining power rather than improving the province has led to record-low voter turnout in Ontario, proving that his leadership offers no inspiration or real conservative action.

In contrast, Premier Smith actively engages with independent media and offers clear conservative solutions to issues like crime.

When asked about homeowners defending themselves, Smith confirmed that Alberta has not prosecuted such cases since 2019, contrasting with Ontario's passive approach. This highlights the need for leadership like Smith's in Ontario, rather than the current "topsy-turvy" state.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

19,701 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-08 19:57:46 -0400
    Doug Ford is a blow-hard fool! I hope some new person rises up in the PC party of Ontario to depose him. Ford is an international embarrassment.